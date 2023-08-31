Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / ‘Paths were meant to cross…’: Anand Mahindra’s post on MS Dhoni

‘Paths were meant to cross…’: Anand Mahindra’s post on MS Dhoni

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 31, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a post after MS Dhoni became the face of Swaraj Tractors, a company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s post related to cricketer MS Dhoni has left people impressed. Mahindra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his reaction to Dhoni being the face of Swaraj Tractors.

Anand Mahindra's post on MS Dhoni has sparked a chatter. (Screengrab)

Swaraj Tractors, a company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, shared an advertisement on X. “Who better to be the face of Swaraj, than someone who owns, uses, and loves the tractor. We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a proud Swaraj Tractor owner to our family. We are excited to see a great innings on the farm field too!” they wrote as they posted an image. Earlier, a video of the cricket went viral where he was seen driving a tractor of this brand.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds makeshift vehicle, calls it 'lifesaver'

Anand Mahindra re-shared the company’s post along with an interesting caption. “Mahi and Mahindra, when it’s already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family,” he wrote.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s post on MS Dhoni:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 95,000 views. The tweet has also received more than 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“Simply amazing,” posted an X user along with a fire emoticon. “Wow. Good ambassador, sir,” praised another. “Rock on!” added a third. “Legend welcoming another legend to a legendary brand. What a team,” joined a fourth. “Most iconic endorsement,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra ms dhoni
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP