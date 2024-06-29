Peer back in time to 460 million years after the Big Bang with these visuals of ‘first-ever star clusters’

The European Space Agency (ESA) satisfies the curiosity of space lovers by sharing intriguing posts that give a glimpse into the world beyond our home planet. One such post shows “first-ever star clusters” from 460 million years after the Big Bang. The ESA shared a visual showing “the first-ever star clusters” from 460 million years after the Big Bang. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

“These are gorge. Imagine peering back in time to just 460 million years after the Big Bang, when galaxies were mere infants. Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have spotted the first-ever star clusters in such a young galaxy!” the space agency wrote.

In the following lines, they added, “The detection of massive young star clusters in the Cosmic Gems arc (a strongly-lensed galaxy) provides us with an excellent view of the early stages of a process that may go on to form globular clusters.”

“The newly detected clusters in the arc are massive, dense and located in a very small region of their galaxy, but they also contribute the majority of the ultraviolet light coming from their host galaxy,” they added.

“This discovery revolutionises our understanding how galaxies formed and how globular clusters came to be,” the space agency explained in the following lines.

