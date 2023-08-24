Penguin gets third highest rank in Norwegian army after promotion

A series of pictures of a penguin who had recently become the third highest ranking member of the Norwegian Army was shared on social media. The images show the animal named Sir Nils during his promotion ceremony.

The image shows a penguin named Sir Nils who holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army. (X/@EdinburghZoo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sir Nils is a resident of the Edinburgh Zoo. The zoo recently took to X (formally Twitter) to post the pictures. “Arise, Sir Penguin. The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King's Guard. Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army!” they added.

About the penguin:

The zoo also shared a blog link explaining more about the penguin and his career. “Sir Nils Olav is the mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard and was adopted during one of the Band and Drill team’s participation at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. The tradition of sending Nils Olav and his family fish, Christmas cards and visiting him during the unit’s participation at the Tattoo have been an important part of the Battalion’s history,” said Staff Sergeant Fredrik Gresseth from His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway.

Also Read: Dog gets super excited as it returns to work after vacation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His promotion this August, for good conduct and for being a superb example for the rest of the penguins at the Edinburgh Zoo, is a milestone in his career as mascot for the guard,” Gresseth added.

The penguin earlier held the post of a Brigadier in the Norwegian Army. He is now the proud owner of the grand title of Major General Sir Nils Olav III, Baron of the Bouvet Islands and official mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard of Norway.

Take a look at this post about Sir Nils:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this post about the penguin in the army?

“I can't be the first to point out that he is the very model of a modern major general,” shared an X user. “How amazing is that?! He’s so special. I hope he gave them his customary salute!” joined another. “Aww, bless him. Well done, Sir Nils,” praised a third. “This is magnificent news,” added a fourth. “Please accept my sincere congratulations Sir Nils,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON