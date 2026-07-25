‘People at tea stalls talk about startups’: Man amazed by Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial spirit

A man has shared his impressions of Bengaluru after spending just over a week in the city, saying its thriving startup culture and entrepreneurial energy encouraged him to think bigger.

A man praised Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial energy, saying startup ideas had become part of everyday conversations. (Instagram/iadityananda)

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Taking to Instagram, content creator Aditya Nanda posted a video comparing Bengaluru’s startup-driven environment with the hustle he had experienced in Mumbai. He said conversations about businesses and new ideas appeared to be part of everyday life in the Karnataka capital.

‘Everyone here is doing crazy things’

Reflecting on what he had learned during his brief stay, Nanda said, “If there's one thing that I've learned by coming to Bangalore for like 7 days, is that to dream big. Everyone here is just doing crazy things.”

He claimed that the scale and intensity of Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial ecosystem could be difficult for people from other cities to comprehend.

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{{^usCountry}} Nanda added that Bengaluru had a distinct sense of hustle, which he felt was noticeably different from the atmosphere in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nanda added that Bengaluru had a distinct sense of hustle, which he felt was noticeably different from the atmosphere in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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“There's this sense of hustle here, which is very different from the one that you would get in Bombay. Everything here is optimised for, you know, businesses or, you know, startups to grow,” he explained.

Startup discussions at tea stalls

The content creator also recalled that the first person he met after arriving in Bengaluru happened to be a startup founder. According to him, the sheer number of people discussing businesses, ideas and entrepreneurship left him surprised.

“In fact, the first person that I met after coming to Bangalore was a startup owner. I mean, it's just baffling how many ideas are just flowing around here,” Nanda said.

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He added that even people gathering at local tea stalls could be heard discussing startups as casually as they might talk about everyday news.

(Also read: Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts)

“People at the tea stall are talking about startups like it's like daily news. It's absolutely crazy. I love Bangalore, man,” he concluded.

Sharing the clip, Nanda wrote in the caption, “I still love Mumbai, though, but Bengaluru would definitely be a close second.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The video attracted reactions from users who agreed with his observations about the city. One person wrote, “Yes, I agree with you,” while another remarked, “Bangalore is heaven for entrepreneurs.” A third user commented, “Bengaluru has a different vibe,” and another added, “Yes, you’re right.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)