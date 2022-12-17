People call Avatar 2 'best experience,' lauds James Cameron for amazing visuals

The Indian box office for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is already off to a fantastic start. The movie made about 38–40 crore on Friday, it's opening day. Fans have waited 13 years for part two of the film to come out, and now within just two days, Avatar has engrossed people towards it. The film became popular because of the story, the stunning CGI, and the overall visual aspect of the film. Now that part two of the film has been released; many have taken over social media sites to share their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

A person shared a meme about how they grew up after waiting for 13 years for part two.

Another Twitter user went to watch the film in the morning, however, the tickets were already sold out!

Another Twitter user specifically talked about a character from the film.

A fourth Twitter user called the film as 'greatest cinematic achievement.'

Someone even said that this is the 'best movie experience they have had.'

Avatar: The Way of Water has received positive reviews from critics. With its debut on more than 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 screens worldwide, the movie will be one of Disney's most widely distributed films ever.

