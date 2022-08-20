Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People can’t decide which ‘selfie’ of this Golden Retriever is the cutest. Can You?

Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:08 AM IST

A post was shared on Instagram of the dog named Finn, showing different expressions

The photo, taken from the viral Instagram post shows Finn, the dog lying in a field with white daisies.(Instagram / @weratedogs)
A post about a very adorable Golden Retriever named Finn has created a buzz online. Shared on the Instagram page called WeRateDogs, the post has also turned into a source of happiness for many. There is a chance that the share containing a few images of the pooch will leave you happy too.

The pictures are shared with a sweet and funny caption. “This is Finn. He felt cute so, he took some selfies. Trying to figure out which one to post. 14/10 they're all perfect,” it reads. The Instagram carousel has four photos of the Golden Retriever, Finn. In those photos, Finn is lying in a field with white Daisies around him. In the pictures the pooch is seen portraying different expressions too.

The images were originally posted on the Instagram account @goldennfinn which is dedicated to Finn. The page’s bio says he is originally from California and is on the platform to “spread smiles.”

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few pet parents also shared comments from the pages they manage for their dogs.

"#2 is my fave," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Poodle dog named Phil. "He's absolutely right, he IS cute," read another response from a page dedicated to an Australian Shepherd dog named Loriot.

An Instagram user wrote, “Damn it! He is so handsome! Is there a thing called too much handsome?” “You can't look good in every single photo you take. Finn: ‘hold my phone, human’,” expressed another with several emoticons. “I’ve never seen a more perfect picture,” another Instagram user shared. “You can’t just post one! Adorable,” wrote the fourth.

