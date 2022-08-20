People can’t decide which ‘selfie’ of this Golden Retriever is the cutest. Can You?

A post about a very adorable Golden Retriever named Finn has created a buzz online. Shared on the Instagram page called WeRateDogs, the post has also turned into a source of happiness for many. There is a chance that the share containing a few images of the pooch will leave you happy too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures are shared with a sweet and funny caption. “This is Finn. He felt cute so, he took some selfies. Trying to figure out which one to post. 14/10 they're all perfect,” it reads. The Instagram carousel has four photos of the Golden Retriever, Finn. In those photos, Finn is lying in a field with white Daisies around him. In the pictures the pooch is seen portraying different expressions too.

The images were originally posted on the Instagram account @goldennfinn which is dedicated to Finn. The page’s bio says he is originally from California and is on the platform to “spread smiles.”

The post is below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few pet parents also shared comments from the pages they manage for their dogs.

"#2 is my fave," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Poodle dog named Phil. "He's absolutely right, he IS cute," read another response from a page dedicated to an Australian Shepherd dog named Loriot.

An Instagram user wrote, “Damn it! He is so handsome! Is there a thing called too much handsome?” “You can't look good in every single photo you take. Finn: ‘hold my phone, human’,” expressed another with several emoticons. “I’ve never seen a more perfect picture,” another Instagram user shared. “You can’t just post one! Adorable,” wrote the fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON