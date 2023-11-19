People offer prayers in Mohammed Shami's village ahead of World Cup final match against Australia

India is set to lock horns with Australia for the final match of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Excitement is at an all-time high among fans as they are waiting for India to pick the prestigious trophy after 12 years. Now, a video of fans ahead of the match has especially captured people’s attention. Recorded in Mohammed Shami’s village, Amroha, it shows the group offering prayers for Team India’s win.

People offering prayers in Mohammed Shami's village Amroha. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share the video. “Prayers being offered in Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia,” the news agency wrote.

Take a look at the video of people praying for India’s win against Australia:

The video was posted just a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 51,000 views. The clip has also been retweeted several times.

Mohammed Shami in World Cup 2023:

Mohammed Shami, who won the Player of the Match award in the semi-final against New Zealand, has shown a stellar performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023. Though he was benched for the first four matches that India played in the event, he stunned everyone with an exemplary performance after he debuted in the World Cup 2023 in a match against New Zealand in Dharamshala that took place on October 22. He created and broke several records in the following matches, including a seven-wicket haul in the semi-final at the knockout stage against New Zealand on November 15.

