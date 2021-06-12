People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” this is what the actor wrote while sharing his new picture. Posted a day ago, his photograph quickly went viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered more than one million likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many commented how he looks good in the picture. What, however, left people chuckling is how some netiznes did what Will Smith urged them not to do - photoshop him into precarious situations. And the results are hilarious.

The actor himself shared another Insta post with some of the edited images. There is a chance that those pictures will leave you laughing out loud.

In the original picture, Will Smith is seen exercising. In the caption, beside the witty request, he also shared that the picture is taken by an individual named Jas Davis.

Take a look at the original picture before seeing the edited ones:

“Y’all did me DIRTY!!” he wrote as the caption of the post while sharing the photoshopped pictures on Instagram. Since being posted, the share has also gathered over 1.5 million likes – and counting.

Take a look at the post:

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the Instagram post.

“That last one tho! And they forgot to put you on the toilet,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is epic, I love the Internet,” shared another. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Will Smith?

