Home / Trending / People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results
Will Smith took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@willsmith)
Will Smith took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@willsmith)
trending

People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

Will Smith witty wrote, “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” while sharing the picture.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Will Smith recently took to Instagram to share a post. “Please don’t use this pic to photoshop me into precarious situations,” this is what the actor wrote while sharing his new picture. Posted a day ago, his photograph quickly went viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered more than one million likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many commented how he looks good in the picture. What, however, left people chuckling is how some netiznes did what Will Smith urged them not to do - photoshop him into precarious situations. And the results are hilarious.

The actor himself shared another Insta post with some of the edited images. There is a chance that those pictures will leave you laughing out loud.

In the original picture, Will Smith is seen exercising. In the caption, beside the witty request, he also shared that the picture is taken by an individual named Jas Davis.

Take a look at the original picture before seeing the edited ones:

“Y’all did me DIRTY!!” he wrote as the caption of the post while sharing the photoshopped pictures on Instagram. Since being posted, the share has also gathered over 1.5 million likes – and counting.

Take a look at the post:

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the Instagram post.

“That last one tho! And they forgot to put you on the toilet,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is epic, I love the Internet,” shared another. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Will Smith?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
will smith instagram

Related Stories

The 'Men In Black' star took to Instagram and posted a video in which a raccoon was seen entering Smith's house through a pipe.
The 'Men In Black' star took to Instagram and posted a video in which a raccoon was seen entering Smith's house through a pipe.
trending

Will Smith's shares video of his 'biggest fan'. It's a raccoon

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Will Smith termed the curious raccoon who sneaked into his home as "My biggest fan" in the caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.