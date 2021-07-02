People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

“It is wholesome fun,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a viral video showing people playing Jenga inside a moving train. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for a super fun watch.

The video is shared on Instagram page called SubwayCreatures that posts various kinds of wholesome content. They shared the video with the caption “Subway Jenga.”

The video opens to show the scene unfolding inside a train coach. It showcases a few people standing around a table playing Jenga. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is how carefully they play to make sure that the blocks don’t tumble. Wondering what happens next? Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The fun clip has also prompted people to share all kinds of reactions. Many also wrote that the video is absolutely wholesome.

“The show time we need,” wrote an Instagram user. “That looks hella fun,” shared another. Indeed it does. “I wanna play too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

