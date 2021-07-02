Home / Trending / People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people
The video of people playing Jenga inside a train wowed people.(Screengran)
The video of people playing Jenga inside a train wowed people.(Screengran)
trending

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

The video opens to show the scene unfolding inside a train coach.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST

“It is wholesome fun,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a viral video showing people playing Jenga inside a moving train. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for a super fun watch.

The video is shared on Instagram page called SubwayCreatures that posts various kinds of wholesome content. They shared the video with the caption “Subway Jenga.”

The video opens to show the scene unfolding inside a train coach. It showcases a few people standing around a table playing Jenga. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is how carefully they play to make sure that the blocks don’t tumble. Wondering what happens next? Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The fun clip has also prompted people to share all kinds of reactions. Many also wrote that the video is absolutely wholesome.

“The show time we need,” wrote an Instagram user. “That looks hella fun,” shared another. Indeed it does. “I wanna play too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.