Home / Trending / People relate to hilarious post on laziness and productivity. Do you?
trending

People relate to hilarious post on laziness and productivity. Do you?

There is a chance that the post on laziness and productivity will leave you giggling.
One of the images shared along with the post of laziness and productivity.(Instagram/@@titsayy)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 06:10 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with posts that often turn out to be absolutely relatable. Case in point, this share that talks about laziness and productivity. There is a chance that the post will prompt you to say “I feel the same way too.”

The post, containing two images, was originally shared by an illustrator on their Instagram page. It captured people's attention after being re-shared on Instagram page 9Gag. “You and productivity,” reads the caption shared along with the post.

Take a look at the share:

The post has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, it has already gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“I’m not lazy, I’m just too optimistic that everything will happen eventually,” wrote an Instagram user. “I'm only in a distance relationship with productivity,” joked another. “Can relate,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did you relate to it too?

Topics
instagram
