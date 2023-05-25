People share pics, videos after storm hits Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather warnings for this week, ranging from gusty winds to rainfall and hailstorm. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) too issued weather advisories today, alerting Delhi residents through SMS and tweets to expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 35-45 kmph. According to the predictions by IMD, thunderstorms with gusty winds at 62-87 kmph will hit Ghaziabad. It further indicated the possibility of hail. A dust storm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR. (HT Photo/Trisha Sengupta)

As the dust storm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR, people took to Twitter to share about the same. Many even posted pictures and videos.

Check out a few reactions here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the change to a western disturbance situated over Iran and its surrounding regions. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is forming over central Pakistan in the lower tropospheric levels. These weather systems are expected to move across northwest India from May 23 to 26, likely triggering storms.



Also Read: Another warm day in Delhi-NCR, storm may bring relief soon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON