People try to get close to tiger crossing road to record it, IFS officer condemns act

IFS officer Susanta Nanda’s Twitter feed is filled with various kinds of content related to wildlife. From talking about various developmental projects concerning wildlife to sharing information to raise awareness to tweeting cute videos showing antics of different wild animals, his posts often create a buzz. Besides, he also posts videos documenting inappropriate behaviour of humans around wildlife as caution. Case in point, his share that shows a few people trying to get close to a tiger crossing a road to record it.

“Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour,” he wrote and posted the clip.

The video opens to show a tiger amid trees on one side of a road. A few people, with their smartphones in their hands, are seen trying to get close to the big cat. This continues until the animal crosses the road to reach to the other side.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 67,000 views. The share has also accumulated more than 2,100 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions.

“That’s why serious teaching needs to be done at school level,” suggested a Twitter user. “This is what happens when roads cut through wildlife habitats. Citizens who are irresponsible don’t deserve privileges,” posted another. “Unfortunately people like these don't pay heed to your advice,” expressed a third. “It's all fun and games until the tiger decides to take a left turn on the road,” wrote a fourth.