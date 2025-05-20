Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister with royal fanfare. Can you guess her name?

Peppa Pig's new baby sister apparently has a royal connection. The news of the birth of the popular children's TV show character's new sibling made headlines after a video on the official Peppa Pig Instagram account showed a town crier announcing the happy news to fans, like the birth announcement of royal prince and princesses. An hour-long cinema special, Peppa Meets The Baby, will be released in theatres on May 30.(Instagram/GMB)

"Peppa and George have a baby sister!” the town crier declared. UK Talk Show, Good Morning Britain, made the official annnouncement that the new piglet was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, where Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children.

Check out the video here:

The name and photos of Peppa Pig's new baby sister were also revealed on the talk show. “Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa’s brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie, she was born at 5.34 am this morning," presenter Richard Arnold said, while sharing the first photographs of baby Evie.

"It was quite a process to find the perfect name, let me tell you. But Evie is a perfect fit — it was the name of my Great Aunt, and our little one's eyes just lit up when we first suggested it, like she knew it was her name already," Mummy Pig told PEOPLE.

Peppa Pig's new sister

An hour-long cinema special, Peppa Meets The Baby, will be released in theatres on May 30, with 10 episodes showing Peppa and her brother George preparing for the arrival of their sister.

Evie will also feature on the animated series, which has revolved around the lives of Peppa, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for over twenty years.

The news that the series, which first aired in 2004 and quickly became a hit among children worldwide, will introduce a new character in the form of a sibling for Peppa and George has delighted fans over the last few months.

Weeks after the announcement, several media outlets featured Mummy Pig's pregnancy photoshoot and candid interviews about the cost of living, parenting tips and motherhood, adding to the intrigue around the new baby Pig.

The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of the popular children’s TV series and a special set of stamps have been issued to mark the occassion. Over the last two decades, Peppa Pig has been broadcast in more than 40 languages and is available in over 180 countries.