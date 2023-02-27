Person attends Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland with a dictionary. Video sparks laughter

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:20 PM IST

A Twitter user shared a video that shows a person attending Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland with an Oxford dictionary.

The image shows a person attending Shashi Tharoor's event with a dictionary.(Twitter/@rlungleng)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, people often get glimpses of his rich vocabulary. Sometimes, the difficulty in understanding his rich verbiage prompts people to share hilarious reactions. One such standing joke is how many often need the help of a dictionary to understand his posts. Now, the joke just got real after a video of a person taking a dictionary to an event, where the MP appeared as a guest, went viral. Chances are, the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Twitter user R Lungleng shared the video. “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing the Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” they wrote. The video shows a person sitting with a dictionary on their lap while attending the event.

Take a look at the tweet:

The tweet was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 2,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered about 100 likes. Many are re-sharing the video on other social media platforms too. Twitter users reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

