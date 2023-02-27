Home / Trending / Person attends Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland with a dictionary. Video sparks laughter

Person attends Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland with a dictionary. Video sparks laughter

trending
Published on Feb 27, 2023 07:20 PM IST

A Twitter user shared a video that shows a person attending Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland with an Oxford dictionary.

The image shows a person attending Shashi Tharoor's event with a dictionary.(Twitter/@rlungleng)
The image shows a person attending Shashi Tharoor's event with a dictionary.(Twitter/@rlungleng)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, people often get glimpses of his rich vocabulary. Sometimes, the difficulty in understanding his rich verbiage prompts people to share hilarious reactions. One such standing joke is how many often need the help of a dictionary to understand his posts. Now, the joke just got real after a video of a person taking a dictionary to an event, where the MP appeared as a guest, went viral. Chances are, the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Twitter user R Lungleng shared the video. “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing the Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” they wrote. The video shows a person sitting with a dictionary on their lap while attending the event.

Take a look at the tweet:

The tweet was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 2,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered about 100 likes. Many are re-sharing the video on other social media platforms too. Twitter users reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter shashi tharoor
twitter shashi tharoor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out