Pet bunny rabbit perfects jumping over things and this cute video is now viral

For people who have pets, training them becomes a part of their daily routine and cherished memory to look back upon when they are all trained and ready to flex on people. This particular video that has been going all kinds of viral on Instagram shows how a pet bunny rabbit is being taught how to jump over barriers in the cutest way ever. The caption that has been shared along with this adorable animal video reads, “That last jump was so confident.” The text that has been inserted in this video gives more context as to what is happening in it. It reads, “Teaching my bunny how to jump.”

The bunny rabbit on whose Instagram page this video was posted has over one lakh dedicated followers on it, who look forward to photos and videos of its daily day-to-day adventures and general cuteness. According to the bio on the Instagram page of this adorable creature, he lives in the state of Maryland in the United States of America. And of course, the most important piece of information: this rabbit's name is Oreo.

Watch the bunny video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just five days ago, the video has gotten more than 2.88 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "He's a winner - I give him a 10!" "Aww, so excellent to see how much he's enjoying that!!! Just want to give him treats myself!" another user posts. A third response shares, "Awww yay! You did such a good job!"