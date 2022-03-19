Pet cat is the reason this person’s alarm clock goes off at random times. Watch

The furry little creatures called cats are known to be a little mischievous. There are also several videos on the Internet that prove the same. Case in point, this video that shows a cat messing with an alarm clock. There is a chance that this video will leave you laughing out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with a simple caption. “My alarm clock kept going off at random times. Now I know why,” it reads. The clip opens to show a cat standing in front of a digital alarm clock with a touch screen display. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what the cat does.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than 33,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“We used to have to keep the alarm clock in a cage because the cat figured out if he kept hitting it, eventually we'd wake up. Thanks for the laugh,” shared a Reddit user. “CAT is like, I will decide when you will wake up!” posted another. “The cat, meanwhile – ‘I hate it when my human randomly deletes my alarms’,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?