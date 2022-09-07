Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pet cat sees balloon for the first time ever, has the cutest reaction. Watch

Pet cat sees balloon for the first time ever, has the cutest reaction. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:33 PM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how a cute pet cat gets quite inquisitive when he sees a balloon for the first time in his life.

The pet cat named Uno sees a balloon for the first time in life. (Instagram/@one_eared_uno)
BySohini Sengupta

When you have pets in the house or are used to the kind of behaviour that they are known to dole out, videos such as this one won’t come as a surprise to you. But no matter if that is the case or not, you will find this particular cat video that has recently been shared on Instagram quite hilarious and interesting to watch. It opens to show how a cute little cat gets to see a balloon for the first time in his life. Naturally, the adorable pet cat gets very curious about this brand-new object and expresses this curiosity in the sweetest way possible. And this is exactly what has been making netizens go ‘aww’ and keep watching this cat video on loop.

The Instagram page that this video has been shared on is dedicated to the cat who can be seen in this video. The cat is named Uno and has black fur on his body. On his Instagram page, one gets to see different photos and videos that showcase what the cat stays up to on a regular basis. He has over 96,500 dedicated followers and is often up to the cutest of things, including this instance of getting to understand what a balloon is.

Watch the video here:

The cat video has been posted to Instagram on August 29 and has received over 3.53 lakh likes on it as of now. The video has also amassed several comments.

“My cat hated my birthday balloon lol,” shared an Instagram user. “The face you made,” another individual directed at Uno. “We need a part two,” urged a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat viral video viral instagram cute video balloon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP