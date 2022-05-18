Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pet cat wants to be picked up, calls for mom in the cutest way. Watch
trending

Pet cat wants to be picked up, calls for mom in the cutest way. Watch

This video that was recently shared on Instagram shows how a cat asks to be picked up by its mum and she believes it is speaking in Korean.
The catto gets picked up by its mom after asking to be, in this Instagram video. (Instagram/@ringodanyan)
Published on May 18, 2022 10:35 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Pet parents definitely look at their adorable fur babies just like they are their own. And guess what is one of the most common things that babies ask for? Well, to be picked up and cradled with love. This is exactly what this cute cat ‘asks’ for in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and gone viral for all the right reasons.

The adorable video of this pet cat has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “No one would believe it if it wasn't on camera! Ringo said, "Meowmy meowmy (Umma)" in Korean and asked me to pick him up! What do you think?” The caption was complete with a few emojis of cats with hearts in place of their eyes.

The Instagram page on which this video has been shared is dedicated to this cute catto named Ringo. The page has over 1.9 lakh dedicated followers who look forward to several photos and videos of the adorable feline and the antics that it regularly stays up to. And there is a good chance that this particular video will also make you smile from ear to ear.

RELATED STORIES

Watch the cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on May 5 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at how cutely the cat asks to be picked up. It has also gotten more than eight lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is such an amazingly adorable video.” “So lovely! His meow voice is so cute! More videos like this, please,” reads another comment. A third commenter posted, “My cat does this too. Omg it’s a blessing when cats do this I love it.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat viral cute video instagram kitty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP