Pet dad asks dog to choose between him and toy, this happens next

Have you seen those videos that capture how dogs express their love for their pet parents? This video shared on Instagram is a perfect addition to that list. This video shows how a dog chooses her pet dad over her favourite toy. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling.

The video shows the dog with her pet dad.(Instagram/@lunatheminicockapoo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Luna. “It’s the head nod at the end for me,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog sitting on a bed with her pet dad kneeling in front of her. Soon, he shows the dog’s favourite toy to her. Then he asks her to choose between him and the toy. The dog pauses for a second, as if to think, and then goes on to touch her pet dad’s hand with her paw.

Take a look at the video that may melt your heart into a puddle:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 70,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Her soul is pure,” posted an Instagram user. “The way she thinks about things, just for a few seconds is so sweet,” commented another. “I just love watching your videos. Luna is brilliant!” expressed a third. “Please give her a squeeze for me!” shared a fourth. “She understands you perfectly,” wrote a fifth.