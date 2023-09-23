Pet dad lets dog raise a kitten, records their growing bond

Videos capturing the sweet bond of friendship between cats and dogs are beautiful to watch. One such clip posted on Reddit has tugged at the heartstrings of people. The heartwarming video shows how a dog and a cat gradually grow closer to each other after being adopted by the same pet dad. The clip is a montage of various videos that perfectly capture different stages of the relationship between the duo.

The image shows a cat and a dog with their pet dad. (Reddit/@iamtheliquor__)

“When you let your dog raise a kitten,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show a kitten perched on top of a human’s lap with a dog sitting beside them. As the video progresses, the man encourages the dog to give a boop to the little one. The scene shows one of the initial encounters of the kitten and the dog.

The video also captures how they grow close to each other over the years. From maintaining a distance to being inseparable, the transformation of the duo is amazing to witness.

Take a look at this Reddit video of the cat and dog’s sweet interactions:

The clip was posted about 17 hours ago. Since then, the video has gone viral. Till now, the share has received over 37,000 upvotes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share varied reactions.

How did Reddit users react to this video?

“That jump up the stairs was hilarious,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Yeah he ambushes her every time she comes up the stairs. I’ve had to start running interference because she’s an old lady and I don’t want her to fall.” Another suggested, “You need to compile the best you have and make a book to sell. It's too good to pass up on!”

“I needed this today. Thank you,” posted a third. “It is fantastic. A big 'aww' from me. Your cat reminds me of my first cat whom I miss dearly. I loved this video,” shared a fourth. “Why do they look like siblings, I mean yes they are siblings but they look like twins, so cute,” wrote a fifth.

