Pet dog gets super excited for surprise 10th birthday party. Watch cute reaction

A birthday party is always special. And what makes it even more special is a surprise one thrown by your beloved friends and family. They often leave people super excited. Turns out, that the happiness is not restricted to humans only but is true for dogs too – or at least that is what this video posted on Reddit shows.

“My dog is turning ten, so we threw him a surprise birthday party,” reads the caption of this video. The clip shows a very excited pet dog entering into a room to find its loved ones waiting to welcome it on its 10th birthday party.

The pooch excitedly runs around the room, taking turns to get cuddles and love from each person standing in the room. Needless to say, the doggo loved this arrangement made solely for it to mark such a special occasion in its life.

Watch the cute reaction from the dog right here:

Uploaded some eight hours ago on the subReddit r/aww, this short video has already managed to get more than 4,000 upvotes and several reactions.

A Reddit user commented what they thought the dog might be thinking, “I’ve no idea what’s going on but I’m so happy to be a part of it.” Another individual wrote, “Your dog looks great for ten. What a good boy.” “It’s on my bucket list to be invited to a dog birthday party,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?