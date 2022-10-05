Pet dog ‘invites’ pooch friends over for birthday party. Watch when they arrive

Birthdays are always special, a time for fun and enjoyment. Many of us prefer to celebrate it along with our friends and loved ones. And that is pretty much what can be seen in this cute dog video that has been shared on Instagram. The video opens to give more context as to what can be seen happening in it. It says that it is the sixth birthday of the dog who can be seen in this video. One also gets to know that this dog and his human have extended invitations to this birthday party to some of their beloved furry friends. There is a good chance that you won’t be able to stop watching this video once you start.

The video continues to show how different pet dogs and their humans show up at different times. By the end of the video, one also gets to see that one dog arrived quite late because its human had to work for longer than expected. With over 800 followers on it, this video has been shared on the page of this adorable dog who can be seen this video and is named Mason. According to the bio of this Instagram page, this dog is based in Tampa, Florida, in the United States of America.

Watch it here:

Shared on September 23, this dog video has already raked in more than 3,200 views on it.

“Happy birthday, you handsome boy," wished an Instagram user. “And yes sweetie, Lula is very pretty,” agreed another individual. “Haha. This is adorable,” posted a third.