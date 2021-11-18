Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet dog runs beside boat to reach its human. Watch sweet video

The clip shows a dog running on the banks of a waterbody. Within moments, it is shown that the pooch is running beside a boat on which its human is riding.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Do you want to see a video of a dog? Are you looking for a video to start your day on a happier note? Do you want to see such a video that you will end up playing more than once? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that will make you smile. It is a clip that showcases how a dog ran beside a boat to reach its human.

The video was captured earlier this year in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The clip opens to show a dog running on the banks of a waterbody. Within moments, it is shown that the pooch is running beside a boat on which its human is riding. The animal keeps on chasing the vehicle for some time until it reaches the boat and boards it to reunite with its human.

