Pet dog runs beside boat to reach its human. Watch sweet video

Do you want to see a video of a dog? Are you looking for a video to start your day on a happier note? Do you want to see such a video that you will end up playing more than once? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that will make you smile. It is a clip that showcases how a dog ran beside a boat to reach its human.

The video was captured earlier this year in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The clip opens to show a dog running on the banks of a waterbody. Within moments, it is shown that the pooch is running beside a boat on which its human is riding. The animal keeps on chasing the vehicle for some time until it reaches the boat and boards it to reunite with its human.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

What are your thoughts on the video?