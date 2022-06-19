Pet food company’s reply to woman whose dog passed away is emotional

Saying goodbye to a pet is never an easy task. However, in the dark times, it is the small gestures by others that may help people to handle the grief. Just like this incident where a sweet gesture by a pet food company helped a woman revisit the fond memories of her dog who recently passed away. There is a chance that the tweet will leave you emotional.

Anna Brose took to her Twitter handle and shared the incident. “I contacted @Chewy (pet food company) last week to see if I could return an unopened bag of my dog’s food after he died. They 1) gave me a full refund, 2) told me to donate the food to the shelter, and 3) had flowers delivered today with the gift note signed by the person I talked to??”

In a follow-up tweet, she also shared how much her dog would have appreciated the love he received. “Thank you all for the kind messages and shared stories in the comments. Gus would have been blown away!” she shared along with an image.

Take a look at the posts:

Thank you all for the kind messages and shared stories in the comments 💙 Gus would have been blown away! pic.twitter.com/DiopASuHIi — Anna Brose, MSc (@alcesanna) June 16, 2022

The woman also received a reply from the company. “It's the least we could do, Anna. We hope these flowers will help to keep your spirits up,” they shared.

The woman’s post also received tons of comments. It also gathered comments from pet parents who posted similar stories.

“I work at an animal shelter. This is legit. We often have people reaching out to donate because Chewy told them to reach out to a local shelter. I can’t express what this means to shelter’s like mine. Truly a gift,” wrote a Twitter user. “First, I’m sorry that your dog has passed and I know that pain well. It’s very difficult. As for Chewy? I think that’s amazing! So kind of them to be so sensitive to what you’re going through. Take care,” posted another. “Sorry for your loss. And what a pleasant response from @Chewy. Very uplifting. I hope that it gave you a moment to smile during your sadness,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the emotional story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON