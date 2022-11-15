Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet mom hops onto viral Instagram trend with cat. Watch feline's reaction

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:07 PM IST

The viral video of a cat's reaction to her pet mom's dancing was posted on Instagram.

Pet mom Fifi dancing to Taylor Swift's Love Story while her cat is 'recording' her.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
ByArfa Javaid

If you regularly use social media, particularly Instagram, you might be aware of a trend currently going viral. It involves people tricking their loved ones into recording their own reactions under the pretext of filming something else. The results are equally adorable and hilarious. Now, a pet mom has hopped onto the viral trend with her cat, and the video is going crazy viral online. It captures the cat’s reaction to her pet mom’s dancing.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Kareem & Fifi. The page is dedicated to pet parents Fifi and Kareem and their cats. “I’m sorry but Skye wins this trend,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “I asked my cat to record me while I danced.” It then shows pet mom Fifi dancing to Taylor Swift's Love Story while her pet cat Skye is sitting on a sofa and ‘recording’ her. Towards the end, one can see Skye’s reaction, which is too adorable to miss out on.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram two days ago and has since accumulated over 1.7 million views. It has also received a flurry of comments.

“Skye is both your biggest fan and critic,” posted an individual with a laughing emoticon. “Skye said yep that’s my mom,” wrote another. “Skye is just so gorgeously expressive,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. “Her reaction was the smile and she saying Yup that’s my mommy,” shared a fourth. “I just love your content! Makes me smile every single time,” commented a fifth.

