Pet mom was nervous about friend meeting her cat. Video shows what happened next

The video of showing a cat meeting her pet mom's friend was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat on its way to meet pet mom's friend.(Instagram/@eliethehallwaycat)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 03:21 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

People who have pets want everyone in their life to love their fur babies as much as they do. Hence, it is no wonder that at times they may get apprehensive about introducing their pet babies to someone else. Just like this pet mom felt before arranging a meet between her cat and one of her friends. However, what happened when they met will melt your heart in to a puddle.

“Awww they bonded,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Introducing Elie to one of my friends. I hope they like each other.” The clip then shows the cat getting out of her house to meet the new human.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what happens next:

The video has been posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Thank you for sharing your moments with Elie! She is such a beautiful cat with such a friendly temperament. I love watching her videos,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s so important that your pet likes your friends... I’m glad Elie was content,” expressed another. “Elie really love to see people and she is the best,” commented a third. “She’s such a friendly girl, bless her little heart,” wrote a fourth along with a heart emoticon.

