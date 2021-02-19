Pet parent and cat bag record as feline performs most tricks in 1 minutes. Watch

The official Facebook profile of Guinness World Records (GWR) is a treasure trove of videos which capture people creating various records, from amazing to unbelievable. Their latest post falls in the same category with one little difference. The video they shared shows a pet parent and her furry baby bagging the title of “Most tricks by a cat in one minute.”

The video opens to show Anika Moritz, hailing from Austria, and her pet feline Alexis. It then captures all the tricks performed by the cat – 26 to be precise. The nearly five-minute-long video, however, doesn’t end with Alexis’ tricks. It also shows the previous records in the same category.

Check out the video that may leave you amused and amazed, all at the same time.

While replying to their own post GWR also shared about the duo in details. “Congratulations to Alexis the cat and owner Anika Moritz from Niederösterreich in Austria. Anika got Alexis when she was 11 years old and started the training a few weeks after her arrival. Alexis is described as trusting, loves to cuddle but also appreciates her freedom,” they wrote.

The reply ended with a quote from Moritz,"‘Alexis changed my life,’ says Anika. ‘We are doing tricks since she is a kitten and she loves trick time so much. I would say that it is our passion. Cats are such intelligent little creatures, who deserve to be treated well...Training enriches the cat's life and prevents behavior problems’."

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments. People applauded Alexis for achieving the feat and also congratulated Moritz for training her cat so wonderfully.

“This is very impressive, I don’t think my cat would be this smart and responsive in the nearest future,” wrote a Facebook user. “Great,” shared another. “Wow intelligent and smart,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON