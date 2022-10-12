Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pet parent dresses their Golden Retriever as 'bat dog' before Halloween. Watch

Pet parent dresses their Golden Retriever as 'bat dog' before Halloween. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 12, 2022 09:30 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a human dresses up their Golden Retriever dog as ‘bat dog’ for Halloween.

The video shows this Golden Retriever dog dressed up as ‘bat dog’ before Halloween.(Twitter/@aguyandagolden)
ByArfa Javaid

With less than a month left for Halloween, people are prepping to scare one another on the spooky occasion. And a few of them are even dressing up their furry friends to take the fun up a notch. Now, a video of a Golden Retriever dog dressed up for Halloween is going crazy viral on social media, and it might even prompt you to dress up your pet.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @aguyandagolden. The Twitter handle is dedicated to the Golden Retriever Teddy and its pet parent Johnathan. "23 days until halloween. Batdog is ready," read the caption posted along with the video. It also accompanied several hashtags, including #dogs and #goldenretriever. The 7-second clip shows the Golden Retriever dog wearing Batman's cape, boots, and cowl and posing for the camera happily.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago. It has since raked up more than 10.9 million views and counting. The share has also received several comments.

"I am ur big fan," posted an individual. "Batdog is ready," commented another. "Bat dog should definitely join the Halloween costume contest," wrote a third. "I'm hearing the Batman instrumental theme in back of my head watching this," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
viral video its viral viral dog video dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP