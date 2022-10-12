Pet parent dresses their Golden Retriever as 'bat dog' before Halloween. Watch

With less than a month left for Halloween, people are prepping to scare one another on the spooky occasion. And a few of them are even dressing up their furry friends to take the fun up a notch. Now, a video of a Golden Retriever dog dressed up for Halloween is going crazy viral on social media, and it might even prompt you to dress up your pet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @aguyandagolden. The Twitter handle is dedicated to the Golden Retriever Teddy and its pet parent Johnathan. "23 days until halloween. Batdog is ready," read the caption posted along with the video. It also accompanied several hashtags, including #dogs and #goldenretriever. The 7-second clip shows the Golden Retriever dog wearing Batman's cape, boots, and cowl and posing for the camera happily.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago. It has since raked up more than 10.9 million views and counting. The share has also received several comments.

"I am ur big fan," posted an individual. "Batdog is ready," commented another. "Bat dog should definitely join the Halloween costume contest," wrote a third. "I'm hearing the Batman instrumental theme in back of my head watching this," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON