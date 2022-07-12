Pet parent makes mini outdoor pool and patio for his dogs, amuses netizens

Most pet parents consider their pets as their family members, and each has a unique approach when raising their pets. Just like this pet parent in the video who made a mini outdoor setup for his dogs to relax and enjoy. Shared on Instagram, the video is amusing people and winning their hearts, and it may have the same effect on you.

"It's finally here! My dogs' Mini Outdoor Pool and Patio!" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #miniature and #dogsofinstagram. The video shows dogs having their own cabana beds to rest in and a mini pool to help them cool off during summers.

Watch the adorable video below:

Since being shared a few days ago, the share has racked up 42,700 views. It has also accumulated over 5,400 likes. People have also taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"This is amazing!! That little floating palm tree. Too cute. I wish every dog was treated this well," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Louie. "The red solo cups. Sent me," shared another. "So adorable! Great job. Lucky pups!" posted a third Instagram page dedicated to dogs. "You are truly the world's best dog dad!" shared an individual with a heart emoticon. "Love it! You are having way too much fun! Love your Instagram account. It's bringing smiles to my face all the time," expressed another. "This brought me so much joy! Great job dad!" posted a third.

