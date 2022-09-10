Pet parent records Golden Retrievers’ playfight in slow motion. Watch hilarious result

The videos showing Golden Retrievers are always fun to watch. Probably that is the reason this video of two dogs playfighting is going viral. Shared on Instagram, the interesting video is shot in slow motion.

The video is shared on the Insta page of a dog named Tucker and shows him along with his sibling. “Somebody call the MMA. I think we’re ready,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the dogs standing at a courtyard by a pool. Soon their playfight starts and it is hilariously cute to watch.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several comments. The pet mom too commented on the post shared on the Insta page dedicated to her pet babies. “Also before anyone says it, no they aren’t fighting. This is just how they rough house. It wouldn’t look like slow motion if they were fighting trust me lol,” she wrote.

“Almost everything looks better in slow motion,” posted another. “OMG! This is the best,” expressed a third. “This looks awesome,” commented a fourth. “Terrifyingly majestic and cute at the same time,” shared a fifth.