Pet parents share emotional post on what could have been dog's eighth birthday

Losing pets is one hugely traumatic event for pet parents, and in these dark times, they avoid scrolling through photos and videos of their beloved pets to handle the grief. However, these pet parents gathered strength and shared an emotional post on what could have been their dog's eighth birthday. The post has left netizens teary-eyed and may have the same effect on you.

The video, alongside an emotional caption, was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to two dogs and a cat. The video's caption read, "This morning I sat down to put together this video of our sweet Henry and realized that I've avoided scrolling that far back in my photo reel for a while now, where all our adventures with Henry are safely kept. I haven't been strong enough, I'm honestly still not, but it caused Andre and I to share stories, videos, pictures all morning long. And although we cried our eyes out, I feel grateful we got to relive those adventures with Henricans again."

"Thank you Henry, life with you was truly priceless. Like we always say, we love you to the moon and back and back again. Happy birthday sweet, sweet boy. You'll be Henry the Colorado Dog forever," it concluded.

The video, a montage of several clips, shows pet dog Henry vacationing with his furry friend Baloo and pet parents. And the bond that Baloo and Henry shared is bound to tug your heartstrings and may make you all emotional.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on August 9, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views and more than 4.9 lakh likes. The share has also received several emotional comments.

"Forever loved," posted an individual. "Happy one up there… we miss you," expressed another with several emoticons. "We love you, always & forever, Henry. I know you're still keeping Baloo, your people, & little Pan safe. Happy Heavenly Bday, Sweet Angel Boy," commented a third.

"My heart still aches for the loss of Henry. Unfortunately, I lost my fur baby last week unexpectedly and his 7th birthday is in two weeks. I'm still in the raw stages of grief and know this will be a journey of healing. I'm thankful for accounts like yours, for humans that openly express their hurt so others don't feel alone in their own, who know that to have loved and lost is greater then to have never loved at all. Let us remember the years of joys and not the moments of pain. With love," an Instagram user shared. "Oh he was still young. He had a beautiful life and family and furiend," wrote another.

