Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video

If you’re a fan of animated movies, you’ve probably watched and enjoyed Ratatouille, the 2007 comedy film about a rat, named Remy, who impresses everyone with his culinary skills. If Remy’s cuteness won over you too, chances are you’ll enjoy this little clip of a pet rat named Donut.

A video posted on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit, which houses some of the most delightful content, shows Donut taking on an obstacle course created by its human and well, rocking it. Of course, Donut seems all too excited to carry out the mission thanks to the treats it receives after every successful attempt.

“My pet rat Donut doing an agility course!” says the caption shared along with the clip. The share has won over many and will likely make you smile as well.

The video, since being posted some 21 hours ago, has collected over 7,500 upvotes and several reactions. Many people have praised Donut for its performance.

“More like destroying an agility course,” wrote an individual. “Nice job. Smart little guy,” added another.

“This is why I want a rat. Adorable small pet, smart as HELL. I loooved my hedgehog, but I really want to be able to train something,” posted a third. “Aw. I loved my rats. They were so cute and cuddly. Just wish they lived longer,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about Donut? Did this cutie impress you?

