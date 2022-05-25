Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet seagull loves eating salmon and his human loves preparing it for him. Watch

This video that has recently been shared on Instagram shows how a pet seagull simply loves to eat salmon fish and his human loves preparing it for him.
The pet seagull eating some salmon fish in the Instagram video. (Instagram/@feedingsteven)
Published on May 25, 2022 02:48 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to food, pretty much everyone has their favourites. Some like sweet dishes more, while others prefer it savoury. Noting your loved ones’ food preferences down and serving them accordingly, is often a gesture of affection that many of us tend to show. And what happens when the loved ones are your pets? This video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since shows exactly that.

The video shows a pet seagull who has been named Steven and has a whole Instagram page dedicated to him. This feisty little bird has more than 80,000 followers on his Instagram page - who look forward to regular photos and videos that showcase the bird’s day-to-day antics. In the latest video, the bird can be seen enjoying some salmon fish and drinking some water after it.

This video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious has been winning netizens' hearts all over Instagram. “Salmon is one of Steven's all time favourites,” reads the caption to this cute bird video. It also explains how the human decided to prepare some salmon fish and cut it in small pieces so that his pet seagull could easily eat it.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on May 15 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this cute bird who grabs a bite and a drink. It has also received more than 1.8 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Steven did not waste any time swallowing those pieces of salmon.” “Left no crumbs,” read another comment. A third comment read, “This relationship you’ve built impresses and intrigued me very much! Good on ya dude! Even though they’re quite common, they’re still fascinating creatures!”

What are your thoughts on this viral bird video?

