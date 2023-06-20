'Phenomenal:' Demon Slayer fans take over Twitter after season 3 finale

The final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, was aired just a few days back. The 70-minute long enthralling and emotional finale had people on the edge of their seats. The final episode showcased remarkable highlights, such as Tanjiro's character development and Nezuko's ability to endure sunlight. Additionally, the season delved into the stories of Muichiro, Kanroji, Genya, and Haganezuka. As this exciting season came to an end, fans of this series couldn't help but take to Twitter to share their reactions. Caution: spoilers ahead.

See how people reacted to Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc final episode:

Twitter reacts to Demon Slayer season 3 finale.(Ufotable)

This is how a fan got emotional after seeing Nezuko in sunlight:

Another called these series 'phenomenal.'

A third said that this episode was the 'greatest of all time'

Check out some other reactions here:

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is apparently in the works. According to reports, the fourth season would focus on the hashira training arc. This comes in volumes 15 and 16 of the manga series. The focus of the Hashira training arc is on Tanjiro's meticulous preparations while working under the guidance of Himejima, the Stone Hashira.