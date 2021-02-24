Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession

A video of two chaat-sellers attacking each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral on social media. Eight people were arrested in connection with the clash.

Since being shared, the video attracted all sorts of reactions. While some expressed their shock, a few creative minds on Twitter also discovered their latest meme template in the clip. It’s the hairstyle of a vendor named Harendra, now dubbed as ‘Chacha’ by netizens. His henna-stained hairstyle soon became the new meme template and people came up with rib-tickling posts.

Some also churned out hilarious memes comparing him to Viru Sahastrabudhhe aka Virus from the film 3 Idiots. Some went a step ahead to compare his hairstyle with Albert Einstein.

“Legendary Hairstyle, Symbol of Genius,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing these images:

This person took their ‘Chacha’ meme inspiration from the famous web series Scam 1992.

An individual was reminded of WWE:

Check out some more memes:

Which meme made you chuckle hard?

