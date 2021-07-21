Pic of king cobra eating another cobra goes viral, post prompts varied responses

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
“A king cobra eating a spectacled cobra,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the pic.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The pic of the king cobra eating another cobra was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.(Twitter/@parveenKaswan)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you're aware that there are numerous videos and images that showcase the scary side of nature. There is now a latest inclusion to that category. It is an image showing a king cobra eating another cobra. The picture has now prompted people to share varied comments.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share the incredible picture. “Ophiophagus hannah. A king cobra eating a spectacled cobra. They feed on lesser mortals,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the Twitter post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has already gathered more than 1,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While replying to his own post, the IFS officer also added, “The scientific name of this king cobra is; Ophiophagus hannah. “Ophiophagus” is derived from Greek, meaning “snake-eating” and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. So king living true to its name. The only snake which build nests.”

The post also gathered tons of comments. From asking questions to expressing their wonder, people shared all sort of reactions.

“Didn’t know snakes eat snakes… thanks for the know-how,” shared a Twitter user. “Look at his eyes,” expressed another. “Nice info,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

