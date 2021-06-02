‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

If you are someone who regularly follows Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various tweets he shares. His latest one comes with a chuckle-worthy twist that has left people laughing out loud and may prompt you to giggle as well.

The Space X CEO tweeted a picture with a caption that reads, “Found this pic of me as a child.” What’s funny is that the image actually features a Shiba Inu, a breed of dog that is the face of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Though amusing, the post didn’t surprise people as Musk often shares Dogecoin-related posts.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post with Dogecoin twist?