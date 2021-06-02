Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
trending

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

The Space X CEO tweeted a picture with a caption that reads, “Found this pic of me as a child.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:13 PM IST
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.(REUTERS)

If you are someone who regularly follows Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various tweets he shares. His latest one comes with a chuckle-worthy twist that has left people laughing out loud and may prompt you to giggle as well.

The Space X CEO tweeted a picture with a caption that reads, “Found this pic of me as a child.” What’s funny is that the image actually features a Shiba Inu, a breed of dog that is the face of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Though amusing, the post didn’t surprise people as Musk often shares Dogecoin-related posts.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post with Dogecoin twist?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter

Related Stories

trending

This is how Elon Musk’s brother used to help him to board school bus on time

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP