trending

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral

The pictures of the dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat were shared on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The image shows a very happy dog named Kutoro.(Instagram/@dog_rates)

“Wow, she is a stylish doggo,” probably this is what you will be inclined to say after seeing the pictures of a dog named Kuroto. The images which show her wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat have now gone viral. The post has won people’s hearts and there is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

The pictures of the sweet dog were shared on WeRateDogs’ Twitter handle. “This is Kutoro. She'd like you to know her hat is sustainably sourced and ethically manufactured. 13/10 for an earth-conscious queen,” reads the caption shared along with the images.

Take a look at the post that may leave you very happy:

Shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 53,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“She protec, she attac, she looks good in her nice hat,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excuse me Sir, but that's a Ninja from the village hidden in the leaf. Yes, I am the expert on the subject. Yes, I am sure. Thank you,” joked another. “Congrats on turning over a new leaf, Kutoro,” shared a third.

A few also shared images of their fur babies wearing different types of hats:

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter

