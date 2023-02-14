Home / Trending / Pics of ‘record-crushing’ crab named Big Daddy are fascinatingly scary

Published on Feb 14, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The pictures of the ‘record-crushing’ crab named Big Daddy was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the ‘record-crushing’ crab named Big Daddy.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A huge crab named Big Daddy is a part of the Guinness World Records list for being the “world's widest crustacean living in captivity.” The organisation took to Instagram to share a few images of the creature along with a detailed caption. Since being posted, the share has left people intrigued.

“Big Daddy is a record-crushing crustacean! Meet Big Daddy the Crab. He's a Japanese spider crab who lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, UK. Big Daddy's legs stretched to 3.11 metres (10 feet 2.5 inches) making him the world's widest crustacean living in captivity,” Guinness World Records wrote. In the next few lines they added that the crab was named after professional wrestling star Big Daddy.

Take a look at the pictures of the crab:

The post was shared some 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 98,000 likes. The post has further accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“he most appropriately named crustacean ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Does he know he's a winner?” joked another. “Ok. Scary,” expressed a third.

