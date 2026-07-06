Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever cricketer; social media, coach applaud feat

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked down the dressing room steps at Old Trafford on July 4, the crowd rose to its feet, aware it was about to witness history. Ever since the 15-year-old was picked in India’s squad for the T20I series against England, anticipation had been building over whether he would make the playing XI and become the youngest player to represent India in men’s international cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second India vs England T20I on July 4 in Manchester. (Photo:)

That moment finally arrived when Sooryavanshi walked out to open the batting in the second T20I. Within moments, social media went into overdrive, with ‘Vaibhav’ trending as cricketers and fans celebrated the historic milestone.

The fearless left-hander instantly justified the hype, smashing England pacer Jofra Archer for a towering six that drew thunderous cheers before clearing the ropes once again. Although his entertaining knock ended at 14 off just 10 balls, dismissed by Will Jacks, it was enough to offer a glimpse of the prodigious talent that has captivated the cricketing world. “I was not alive to see Sachin make his debut, but I saw Vaibhav do,” wrote one user, while another called it “a momentous moment in India’s cricket history.”