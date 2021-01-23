IND USA
‘Parking inside only for millionaire’: Pic of sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle

“I wonder if some might misunderstand and bring along attested copies of their assets in order to gain a parking spot!” read a bit of the text shared alongside the image by Anand Mahindra.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Anand Mahindra tweeted the image of the parking sign on January 22.(MINT_PRINT)

Anand Mahindra has once again shared an extremely witty post on his official Twitter account which has left netizens in splits. Seeing the share, which encompasses a picture of a parking sign and some text, may make you laugh out loud too.

Anand Mahindra tweeted this image on January 22. The snapshot shows a sign that reads Millionaire. Under it is a gate upon which another sign is attached. It reads, "Parking inside only for millionaire". "Just noticed this today. I wonder if some might misunderstand and bring along attested copies of their assets in order to gain a parking spot!" reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

Check out the entire share here:

If that post left you chuckling, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet currently has more than 8,400 likes and simultaneously amassed many comments. Given the high hilarity quotient of the post, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, "Good one! Superb".

Another individual joked, "There may be some CA/finance person to evaluate the asset to get a parking spot". "This made my day. Smile all over," read one comment under the share.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post?

