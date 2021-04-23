Pictures of ‘exquisitely bewitching and formidable’ jaguar Athena wow people

“Spectacular,” “stunning,” or “mind-blowing,” these are probably a few among the many words you’ll be inclined to utter after seeing these amazing images of a jaguar named Athena shared by The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Taking to Instagram, the sanctuary shared three images to celebrate the big cat’s birthday. “Happy happy 18th birthday to our most exquisitely bewitching and formidable jaguar, Athena!” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they shared more about the majestic animal. “This truly stunning girl boasts a beautiful melanistic coat that glimmers in the sunshine - showing the rosettes hidden in the varying shades of black and gunmetal grey,” the sanctuary added.

They also wrote that Athena arrived at the sanctuary in September 2011 at 8 years of age. “She was born at Zoološki vrt grada Zagreba in Croatia and firstly spent some time at Paradise Wildlife Park, our sister park, before joining our big cat family,” they added.

Take a look at the images and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared less than 30 minutes ago, the post has already gathered nearly 200 likes. It has also accumulated some reactions from people. While most wished the big cat Happy Birthday, a few also shared how beautiful the animal looks.

“Happy Birthday Athena,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Birthday to the formidable yet very beautiful Athena,” shared another. “So stunning,” said a third.

