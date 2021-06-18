Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

National Park Service took to Instagram to share the images of the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, USA.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:02 PM IST
A picture of the fog that was seen at the Mammoth Cave in USA.(Instagram/@nationalparkservice)

“Fog in a cave? It’s so underground,” this is how the caption of a post shared on Instagram by US National Park Service starts. The post containing two images show formation of fog inside the Mammoth Cave located in Kentucky, USA. The incredible pictures have wowed many. There is a possibility that they will mesmerise you too.

In the caption, the National Park Service also described the reason behind this “infrequent” occurrence.

“This week a large storm came through Mammoth Cave which caused a quick drop in the temperature. This pressure change caused the airflow to reverse, pulling into the cave resulting in a dense fog filling the Rotunda room. The large circular room is the sixth-largest room of the cave and is about a quarter-acre in size. It measures 140 feet wide and about 40 feet from floor to ceiling. This occurrence happens infrequently, only with the perfect conditions between the surface and cave. After about 10 minutes, the fog dispersed,” they wrote.

Take a look at the amazing pictures of the Mammoth Cave in USA:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“That’s awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s what inside of my head looks every Monday morning,” joked another. “Wow,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on thes pictures of Mammoth Cave?

