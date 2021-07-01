Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

“I believe a duck-shaped fridge is the only thing missing in my room,” reads the caption shared along with the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The pictures of cute duck-shaped fridge are viral.(Twitter/@blestallure)

While scrolling through your social media, it is not uncommon for you to like something that may make you think ‘Wish I had one too.’ Entering that category of desirable objects is this very cute duck-shaped fridge. The pictures of the appliance, shared on Twitter, have now amazed people. There is a high possibility that the images will make you say ‘I want one too’.

“I believe a duck-shaped fridge is the only thing missing in my room,” reads the caption shared along with the images.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has created quite a buzz. Till now, it has gathered more than 3.3 lakh likes – and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to post all kinds of comments.

“I want this,” wrote a Twitter user. Several others too expressed the same notion. “Love this one,” shared another. “I need this in frog format. I can't *afford* this in frog format, but I *need* it in frog format,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

