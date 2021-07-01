Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

While scrolling through your social media, it is not uncommon for you to like something that may make you think ‘Wish I had one too.’ Entering that category of desirable objects is this very cute duck-shaped fridge. The pictures of the appliance, shared on Twitter, have now amazed people. There is a high possibility that the images will make you say ‘I want one too’.

“I believe a duck-shaped fridge is the only thing missing in my room,” reads the caption shared along with the images.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has created quite a buzz. Till now, it has gathered more than 3.3 lakh likes – and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to post all kinds of comments.

“I want this,” wrote a Twitter user. Several others too expressed the same notion. “Love this one,” shared another. “I need this in frog format. I can't *afford* this in frog format, but I *need* it in frog format,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

