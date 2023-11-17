Pilot captures incredible video of red and green aurora at night

A pilot captured an incredible natural phenomenon while cruising through the night sky. He recorded a video of a red and green aurora. Shared on Instagram, the clip of this extraordinary moment, which unfolded above the clouds, has left people stunned.

The image shows an aroura captured by a pilot from a cockpit. (Instagram/@pilot_astro)

A pilot named Thomas shared this surreal encounter between man and nature. He also added a detailed caption to explain more about the moment.

“The most intense Aurora Borealis I have ever seen! Absolutely stunning Aurora Borealis last night. Vibrant, bright curtains of green and red ionised atmosphere. So intense, it was even visible from the Netherlands, a very rare sight,” he wrote.

Take a look at this incredible video of the aurora:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6.1 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 47,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Can you fly inside auroras?” asked an Instagram user. To which, Thomas replied, “Absolutely. No harm will be done. Perfectly safe.” Another added, “Can you even focus on flying with such a view? I mean, if you are on approach, it could really distract you with such wonder!”

A third joked, “Dude, your office view is better than mine.” A fourth expressed, “Absolutely stunning and breathtaking.” A fifth wrote, “So very beautiful.” A few also reacted with heart or fire emoticons.

