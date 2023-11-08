close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere, pic taken from ISS stuns people

Aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere, pic taken from ISS stuns people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 08, 2023 12:26 PM IST

NASA took to Instagram to share a picture of an aurora captured from the International Space Station.

An incredible picture of an aurora around Earth's surface was shared on social media. Captured from the International Space Station (ISS), the image not only shows the beautiful natural phenomenon but also captures the surface of the Blue Planet peeking from 'underneath a sheet of clouds'.

The image of an aurora has stunned netizens. (Instagram/@nasa)
The image of an aurora has stunned netizens. (Instagram/@nasa)

In their signature style, the space agency started the post’s description with an interesting line. “Cloudy with a chance of glow,” NASA wrote, giving a twist to the name of the film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: NASA astronaut captures stunning view of aurora borealis from ISS, see pic

The following lines in the caption explain more about auroras and how they are formed. “An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime. Auroras are brilliant ribbons of light weaving across Earth's northern or southern polar regions. These natural light shows are caused by magnetic storms that have been triggered by solar activity, such as solar flares (explosions on the Sun) or coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles). Energetic charged particles from these events are carried from the Sun by the solar wind,” NASA wrote.

While explaining the image, the space agency added, “Earth’s surface is pictured below the aurora’s green haze, in an image taken from the International Space Station. Lights dot Earth’s surface from underneath a sheet of clouds. Portions of the space station are seen in the right-hand corner of the image.”

Read the entire post by NASA here:

The post was shared some six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh likes. The post has also collected tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Ever wondered how the northern lights look like from a plane? Watch viral video

What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?

“Wow. Our home, our amazing home,” wrote an Instagram user. “The northern lights are so beautiful from up there,” added another. “Beautiful. I love the Northern lights,” joined a third.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out