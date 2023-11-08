Aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere, pic taken from ISS stuns people
NASA took to Instagram to share a picture of an aurora captured from the International Space Station.
An incredible picture of an aurora around Earth's surface was shared on social media. Captured from the International Space Station (ISS), the image not only shows the beautiful natural phenomenon but also captures the surface of the Blue Planet peeking from 'underneath a sheet of clouds'.
In their signature style, the space agency started the post’s description with an interesting line. “Cloudy with a chance of glow,” NASA wrote, giving a twist to the name of the film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.
The following lines in the caption explain more about auroras and how they are formed. “An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime. Auroras are brilliant ribbons of light weaving across Earth's northern or southern polar regions. These natural light shows are caused by magnetic storms that have been triggered by solar activity, such as solar flares (explosions on the Sun) or coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles). Energetic charged particles from these events are carried from the Sun by the solar wind,” NASA wrote.
While explaining the image, the space agency added, “Earth’s surface is pictured below the aurora’s green haze, in an image taken from the International Space Station. Lights dot Earth’s surface from underneath a sheet of clouds. Portions of the space station are seen in the right-hand corner of the image.”
Read the entire post by NASA here:
The post was shared some six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh likes. The post has also collected tons of comments from people.
What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?
“Wow. Our home, our amazing home,” wrote an Instagram user. “The northern lights are so beautiful from up there,” added another. “Beautiful. I love the Northern lights,” joined a third.