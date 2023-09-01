Ever wondered how the northern lights look like from a plane? Watch viral video

In a captivating video shared on social media, viewers were treated to a breathtaking display of the northern lights as seen from an airplane. This mesmerizing footage is sure to leave you awestruck and speechless. Snapshot of the northern lights captured from a flight.(Instagram/@Vincent Ledvina)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Vincent Ledvina, who calls himself 'Professional Aurora Chaser.' As per Ledvina, he stayed up all night while on his flight to Europe to capture the northern lights. As he was flying over Canada, he finally caught a glimpse of the magical aurora. (Also Read: Northern lights make a rare appearance in Ladakh due to a solar storm. Watch)

Later in the video, he shows the bright green lights shining just beside the airplane wing. In the caption of the post, Ledvina wrote, "Have you ever seen the northern lights from a plane!?"

Watch the video of the northern lights from the plane here:

This post was shared seven days ago. Since it was shared, it has gained significant attention and amassed over 50,000 likes. Many people even flocked to the comments section of the video to share how beautiful the northern lights looked.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Amazing! You are so lucky!" A second commented, "I think I’m going to cry if I ever see the northern lights in person." "Literally worth taking a red eye for!" expressed a third. A fourth said, "The lights already know you and are showing up especially for you. It's awesome, thank you for sharing!" A fifth posted, "This is amazing!"