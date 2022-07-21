Pilot flies his family members back home to Jaipur. Video wins hearts online

It is always heartening to watch videos that showcase the love and bonding of family members. People want to do something for their parents and make them proud. In a sweet gesture, a pilot got the opportunity to fly his family members back to their home in Jaipur.

The video was posted on the Instagram account desipilot11_ that belongs to a man named Kamal Kumar who is a pilot. “Surprising family in flight and then flying them home,” says a text insert on the video. The man even took his family members to the cockpit where they clicked photographs. “I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted five days ago and it has received more than 1.7 million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as users were impressed by the achievement.

“Heart-warming,” commented an Instagram user. “Every aspiring pilot’s dream,” wrote another. “Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post flight. Amazing stuff,” shared another individual. “This is the best thing I have seen today! Congratulations yaar! Huge achievement unlocked. Your parents might have been so proud of you,” reads another comment.