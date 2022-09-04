Pilot plays 'rock, paper, and scissors' through plane window with kid. Watch viral video

Most of us have played 'rock, paper, and scissors' during childhood and even love playing the game as grown-ups. And whether we are a pro or not, the videos that capture people playing the hand game bring back nostalgic memories. Just like this video shared online that involves two people playing 'rock, paper, and scissors'. The video is delightful and may even prompt you to play the game.

The clip was posted by an Instagram page Good News Movement and is credited to an Instagram user who uses the handle @cheylm22. The caption accompanying the video read, "Pilot plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with a kid in the terminal." The video with the text insert "That one time our pilot played rock paper scissors with a kid before we boarded our flight" shows a pilot leaning out of the plane window to play the game with a kid standing in the terminal.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has raked up over 1.5 million views and a flurry of likes and comments.

"I'm no kid but seeing the pilot hang out the window like that is very cool!" posted an individual. "I can't believe their windows even open??!!!" expressed another. "Love it. Plus, it's Southwest, my favorite airline lol," commented a third. "Wait….what were they playing for? Who won? The windows on planes open? Why? Omg I have so many questions," shared a fourth. A fifth user posted, "So awesome. Adults stepping up for humanity and making a better world. "